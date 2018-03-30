Activist and actor Jesse Williams will receive joint custody of his two children with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

The couple finalized their divorce nearly a year after he filed for divorce. The couple had been married for five years. Their relationship has been at times contentious in the year since, including Williams claiming his ex kept his children away from him during the holidays.

According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, Williams and Drake-Lee were granted joint physical custody of their daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 2.

The documents also outline a specific schedule for the months when Williams, 36, is filming Grey’s Anatomy, as well as a separate schedule for when the show is not in production.

Williams and Drake-Lee will alternate custody of the kids for major holidays, such as Thanksgiving, Easter Sunday, and the Fourth of July.

The order also states that they are to “communicate exclusively through OurFamilyWizard,” — a website designed to facilitate communications between divorced or separated parents and can only communicate directly in case of an emergency.

Williams married Lee, a real estate broker, in Los Angeles in September 2012. They first met while Williams was working as a teacher in New York.

In January, Williams agreed to pay his ex-wife $50,695 per month in spousal support. Shortly after filing for divorce, Williams allegedly began dating actress Minka Kelly last summer after meeting while working on a video game.

The speculated relationship led to rumors that infidelity was the cause of the divorce.

Williams appeared to address this in Jay-Z‘s Footnotes for 4:44. Without mentioning Lee’s name he talked about how difficult their separation was and lashed out at the response to it.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw [away] a 13-year relationship.”

“Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart,” he added, “that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”