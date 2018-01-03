Jesse Williams says estranged wife kept kids away during holidays

Jesse Williams wants a judge to change his custody arrangement with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee after she allegedly kept him from seeing the kids over the holidays.

According to TMZ, Williams is upset that he didn’t get to spend the time agreed with 4-year-old Sadie and 2-year-old Maceo last month.

Shut out for the holidays

Last November, they struck an overnight deal, but according to Williams, he got stiffed despite the deal. He didn’t get to spend the time he had been allotted with his kids on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. What’s more, Williams says Drake-Lee kept the kids to herself on New Year’s Day.

In addition to keeping the kids away physically, Williams also claims that Drake-Lee only answers about a third of his FaceTime calls. And when she does answer, the calls only last for a few minutes. That means he can’t even connect with the kids over a screen.

Now, Williams wants a new agreement, with custody for two weekdays and with a schedule that is regularly enforced.

Ongoing battle

Williams and Drake-Lee have been struggling with their custody arrangements for months. It was so ugly, even, that in September, a judge has ordered them not to communicate with each other at all outside of an app that they can use to coordinate information about their children.

According to In Touch, Williams and Drake-Lee can only communicate about Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2, through an app called Our Family Wizard.

A temporary custody agreement states that “the parents shall use Our Family Wizard for all communications regarding the children’s health, education and welfare,” with an allowance for the two to communicate outside of the app “in an emergency.”

The two of them have also been given directive to not “make derogatory remarks about the other parent” in front of their children.