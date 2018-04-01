Last summer, MAC Cosmetics announced that the late R&B icon Aaliyah would be getting a collection in her name…and now they are looking to her fans for help promoting the line and an upcoming film on the singer.

MAC put out a call on their Instagram account last week to the singer’s superfans to submit a photo or video of themselves showing how she has inspired them using the hashtags: #AtoZofAaliyah and #AaliyahForMAC. The winners will be a part of an upcoming film called “A to Z of Aaliyah.” You have until April 6 to enter.

“Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all,” the company said in a statement last August.

“Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen!”

A One in A Million Talent

Aaliyah, was born in Brooklyn, but spent her formative years in Detroit. She made her debut in 1994 at the age of 14 with the critically acclaimed and controversial album Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number following it with One in a Million two years later.

She would release her third self-titled album nearly five years later in 2001. Aaliyah died tragically at just age 21 in a plane crash in the Bahamas after filming the Rock The Boat video on August 25, 2001. Her brief but successful career redefined R&B in the late 90s and helped set the table for the likes of Beyoncé, Ciara, Chris Brown, Omarion, Drake, Rihanna, and more.

In the past, Drake has even spoken for his love of the late R&B star and performed the song “Enough Said” in 2012 with vocals from Aaliyah.

The MAC x Aaliyah collection is set to debut this summer. No date has been given for the release.