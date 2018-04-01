Laura Ingraham is going to learn today that it’s not child’s play when dealing with Parkland survivor David Hogg.

After teasing him on social media about not getting in the top colleges he applied to, Hogg called for her advertisers to cut ties with her show – and many of them did. The Fox News host tried to apologize to Hogg, but he won’t accept it and now he’s calling for her to say sorry to LeBron James for telling the basketball star to “shut up dribble,” reports Mediaite.

“A bully is a bully and it’s important to stand up to them,” Hogg said.

“She told Lebron James to shut up and dribble. I don’t see any apology for those people. It’s sad, it’s disturbing to know that somebody can bully so many people and just get away with it, especially to the level she did. I think now with advertisers standing with us, we can accomplish anything.”

Ingraham took some major digs at James and criticized him over comments he made about the state of the United States under Donald Trump. Hogg said her fake apology was “disgusting” saying: “she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me.”

Hogg now refuses to talk to Ingraham until she apologized to James.

“I think when people call us out like this, what they’re really trying to do is distract from the bigger movement here,” he added. “We’re not trying to take anyone’s guns, we’re trying to save lives.”

After backlash Ingraham received from her insensitive comments, she decided to take a break from her Fox News post and said she’s taking a vacation this week. More than a dozen advertisers have pulled out from her show, following Hogg’s appeal to them to pull their advertising dollars. Hogg posted a lot of her advertisers and tweeted them directly.

Ingraham teased Hogg after he said he was rejected by four top California colleges.