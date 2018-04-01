A 61-year-old woman was injured when she was run over by an SUV driven by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy as he drove away from protesters demonstrating at a vigil for Stephon Clark on Saturday night in what appeared to be a hit and run.

Video captured by activists and Sacramento ABC-affiliate KXTV shows protesters on Florin Road south of downtown Sacramento. A group approached a Sacramento County sheriff police vehicle and surround it chanting “When people are occupied, resistance is justified.”

Another SUV pulled up, attempting to provide back up to the first vehicle. Minutes later, the first SUV slowly pulled forward, and a woman—identified as 61-year-old Wanda Cleveland—emerged from the crowd in between. Then, the second SUV cruiser struck her, knocking her to the pavement before driving off.

Cleveland was hit in her right leg and taken to a hospital. She was treated for minor injuries to her arm and back of the head and released.

The Police Shooting Sparked Protests

Marchers had taken to the street on Saturday night, part of days-long protests in the wake of the killing of Stephon Clark, 22, an unarmed black man shot by police on March 18 in Sacramento. Demonstrations have been particularly tense since Thursday, when an independent autopsy report concluded that Clark was struck eight times, mostly in the back. The incident was recorded on police body cameras.

Victim Is a Longtime Activist

Before the accident, Cleveland, a vocal activist at Sacramento City Council meetings, told the Washington Post she felt she was unjustly arrested three years ago for allegedly touching a police officer during a tense meeting.

“I’m on a mission now,” Cleveland said. “I will never allow a cop to touch me again.” Nearly an hour later, she was lying face up on a city street after being struck by the Sheriff’s SUV.

She said that once she was on the ground, she quickly rolled out of the way, fearing the vehicle would run her over.

“I want to know what he was thinking,” Cleveland said from her hospital bed. “Is my life not that important?”