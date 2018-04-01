Soledad O’Brien gave Fox News host Tomi Lahren a serious social media eye roll when the controversial commentator called herself a leader who has mastered the art of taking criticism.

Lahren tweeted: “If you want to be a leader of a movement, you have to open yourself up for criticism and challenge. Lord knows I take my fair share of attacks and I’m okay with that. It’s what we signed up for. Buck up.”

The CNN commentator clapped back: “Girl, Please. You are leading nothing.”

In other words, talk to the hand Tomi.

O’Brien’s brazen hit back is in response to Lahren’s self-serving advice issue to the teen survivors of the Parkland students who are leading the movement for gun reform. The Parkland students have organized national protests and have been at the center of a stream of criticism.

Most recently Fox News Laura Ingraham mocked Parkland protest leader David Hogg after his college application was rejected by four universities. Lahren called herself giving the Parkland kids some advice about how to deal when criticism comes their way. But O’Brien wasn’t having it and stung Lahren with her comment.

Don’t sleep on O’Brien. She will come for you even if you don’t call for her.

Last month she unleased a series of tweets at CNN reporter Chris Cillizza after he wrote a brow-raising item on CNN titled, “Donald Trump is producing the greatest reality show ever.”

In the piece, Cillizza compares the mass exodus of Trump administration staffers to Survivor or Bachelor contestants and outlines various “plot twists.” The article first discusses the latest departure of White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, then moves on to referencing former communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and the lawsuit from porn star Stormy Daniels.

“You can leave reality TV,”Cillizza wrote. “But reality TV never leaves you.

“The truth is that even Mark Burnett couldn’t create such a high-profile reality show with this much drama, this many personalities and this high of stakes,” he continued later in the article. “This is a project only Donald Trump could make happen.”

O’Brien, who left the network in 2013, angrily released a barrage of tweets directed at Cillizza, criticizing the piece and admonishing him for the method he used to tell the story.