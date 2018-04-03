Can we all agree that sometimes praise dancers do the most—especiall when it comes to Easter?

In a hilarious clip circulating on social media, and posted by comedian @TheKalenAllen, Easter was in full swing at one Los Angeles church with praise dancers pirouetting in the pulpit.

And that’s when things go left.

One participant was carrying an oversized cross when Kalen, playing Black Jesus, swayed and fell forward as if he was rising up off his cross. Another man picked him up to carry him off to glory when Black Jesus fell forward and banged his head smack dab on the front pew.

One time I was Jesus in a praise dance at church and yeah just watch what happened… pic.twitter.com/a4c4DOCvbh — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 2, 2018



What would Jesus do? In this case, Jesus clearly needs to be rushed to Urgent Care.

As the man is picked up and carried off—probably to get some holy water for his concussion—the praise dancers disperse and everybody looks a bit confused.

Now that’s one Easter Sunday performance for the books!

This clip from Kalen Allen was a welcomed treat to take our minds off the sorry Trump Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

The annual festivities held on the White House South lawn had our eyes rolling as Trump used the moment to boost his ego and rant about DACA while standing next to the Easter Bunny.

USA Today reports that comedian Seth Myers mocked the clueless President on his Late Night with Seth Myers show saying:

“Who could forget how Christ rose on the third day and said unto his followers, ‘We gotta do something about all these Mexicans!’” Meyers said. “I bet every kid who found an egg on the White House lawn is getting a bill within the next week. ‘We have had terrible egg deals for too long! Kids have been taking our eggs! They’re laughing at us!'”

So to the Dancing Kings and Queens in the funny praise dance clip, thank you!

We’re also sending our prayers out to the young man with the knot on his head because like Mark 13:32 says: “No one knows the day or hour when these things will happen.” So be careful!