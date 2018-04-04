The singer reveals her secrets to a happy union and teases new family-focused reality show, 'We're The Campbells.'.

Erica Campbell is no stranger to reality television but and she’s gearing up for a new show that will highlight the relationship between her and her husband, Warryn Campbell.

The renowned gospel singer has been in the limelight for years and is certainly a boss in her own right, but she says the key to keeping her marriage happy is letting her husband lead the way.

“I believe in God’s order. I believe the man is the head of the household. He leads, I follow…I like to say we’re a team,” she explains. “I don’t think elevating my husband minimizes me in any way because its impossible to minimize me.”

When it comes to her household, Erica Campbell takes a backseat to her husband of 17 years.

“We emasculate men in so many ways on so many levels and I just think it’s very damaging for relationships to call yourself a boss. It doesn’t have to be, but it can be depending on where the source of that title is coming from,” she says. “A lot of times the things we say are because we are trying to convince ourselves of something. We do a lot of campaigning about who we are as opposed to just being who we are. I don’t have to do that. Most wealthy people don’t come in yelling that they’re wealthy.”

She also weighed in on the notion that women should pay their own way in relationships.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with y’all,” she says. “I got married because I wanted to be taken care of. I bring my money in addition. If I ask you to go on a date, then that’s on you. Honey, pay the mortgage and the car note and the gas, pay the nanny and the groceries and I will cook and I will clean and I will make sure that you’re happy in all the areas of life. I have no problem with that.”

Erica revealed the reasons she’s also against spouses keeping separate bank accounts. “That means you don’t trust him. That means you’re not together in your money so your money can’t grow together.”

Fans can get a lot more relationship advice from Erica Campbell when her show, We’re The Campbells, premieres on TVOne. The show will feature the entire family, including the couple’s three children as they tackle family life and their multiple business ventures, including Erica’s daily radio show in Dallas.

Check out the full interview above and peep a preview of We’re The Campbells, below: