A Maryland High School student is in hot water after a noose and a Confederate flag were found in his truck on the 50th anniversary of the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Chesapeake school officials reported that a staff member saw the Confederate flag flying from the back of the student’s truck and a noose and dice with the Confederate emblem, hanging from the vehicle’s rear-view window.

A letter was issued to parents about the matter, according to Principal Stephen Gorski and the school has plans to discipline the student for violating the school’s code of conduct.

“To have it happen today, in the wake of the string of incidents that have occurred at Chesapeake and in particular on a day when we commemorate the assassination of one of the world’s most iconic civil rights leaders, is absolutely sickening,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said.

“Actions that portray bias, discrimination or hate have absolutely no place in our community and certainly have no place in our school or any school,” Gorski said.

A number of racial incidents targeting Black students have reportedly occurred at the school.

Before spring break, a custodian found a racial slur carved in a stall of the boys’ bathroom. And in March alone, a number of racial and religious slurs were found throughout the school.

The Principal asked parents to speak with their kids about helping to create an inclusive culture.

“I implore you to talk to your child about the kind of school I believe we all want Chesapeake High School to be,” he wrote. “I do not believe that we want our headlines to be about nooses, racial slurs and intolerance.”

“These are conversations that have to happen at homes, and mindsets that have to change,” Mosier said.