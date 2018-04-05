Stevie Wonder took to social media for the first time and tweeted a touching video montage of superstars paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream speech by sharing their dreams some 50 years after the civil rights leader’s assassination.

Wonder, who wrote the hit song Happy Birthday for King 37 years ago, enlisted some of the most powerful and notable figures across the globe to help celebrate King. The video which was released around 8pm and coincided with the moment King was slain, got social media users stirred up and sharing their own #DreamStillLives notions.

“On April 4th, 1968 at 7:05 p.m. central time, Dr. King’s life was cut tragically short. 50 years later a need for his dream to be fulfilled is far greater than ever,” Wonder tweeted on Wednesday. “Share your dream & post your own #DreamStillLives video. Spread love…spread hope.”

And Stevie Wonder did not disappoint. The video featured people from the entertainment industry likeCommon and Katy Perry to political figures like the Obamas and Kamala Harris to athletes like tennis titan Serena Williams.

Barack and Michelle Obama talked about their dreams which sounded like a direct dig at PresidentDonald Trump’s lack of morality saying:

“Our dream is in a world where we recognize each other’s common humanity and that we shape for our children peace, justice and opportunity for all,” said Barack Obama.

Kamala Harris took a shot at Trump too saying:

“And my dream is building bridges not walls,” Harris said.

Williams said her dream is equal opportunity for everyone as another tennis great Billie Jean King, shared her sentiments of “justice and equality for all.”

Lupita Nyong’o said her dream is that “the color of your skin and the money in your pocket doesn’t determine the value of your life.”

Samuel L. Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Gayle King, Naomi Campbell and many other of Wonder’s celebrity friends are in the video. Check out the Stevie Wonder video and share your dreams!