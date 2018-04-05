James Davis Jr. has been found mentally unfit to stand trial for murdering his parents in his Central Michigan dorm room, according to his Court-appointed attorney Joshua Blanchard, the Daily Mail reports.

Davis Jr. will get medical help to aid him in regaining his competency, according to reports. He was found incompetent March 23.

It was reported that his mother, Diva Davis, and father, James Eric Davis Sr. had just returned from the hospital with their son who was battling mental issues and drug abuse use. The campus police reportedly revealed that Davis Jr. was taken to the hospital the night prior for an “overdose or bad reaction” to drugs.

His parents were reportedly assisting him with packing for spring break in his dormitory when at some point, the 19-year-old retrieved his father’s handgun from his family’s car. The father was a police officer.

Davis Jr. then returned to his door room and reportedly shot and killed his parents. After an hours-long police chase, Davis Jr. was taken into custody and was charged with two counts of murder.

A Brother’s Plea for Compassion

Despite the horrific details of the crime, James Eric Davis Jr.’s older brother Russell Davis wants everyone, especially the media, to know that his brother is not a “villain.”

Russell announced his parents’ death on Facebook and asked for words of prayer and encouragement during this difficult time. He admitted that he’s still in a state of “denial” and “shock.”

“Never thought I’d have to post this type of post,” Russell Davis wrote Saturday morning, “but unfortunately the news is true. My mom and dad both rest from their life of labor and stress in a very tragic event. It’s so surreal, I’m in shock and even in denial… it’s a hard pill to swallow, a heavy load to bear.”

Russell then wrote that he still loves his brother James Davis Jr and prays for him and his safety.