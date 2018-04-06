Timothy Cunningham, the 35-year-old CDC doctor who disappeared in mid February, has finally been found.

On Tuesday, fishermen reportedly found Cunningham’s body in an Atlanta river over seven weeks after Cunningham’s February 12 disappearance, thus ending a search that had been ongoing for almost two months.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos confirmed that Cunningham’s body was fished out of the Chattahoochee River on April 3, and an autopsy confirmed Cunningham’s identity.

According to Yahoo News Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jan Gorniak said that the manner of death has not yet been confirmed but that Timothy Cunningham appears to have drowned. There are no signs of foul play, according to Gorniak.

However, questions still remain, as investigators do not know how Cunningham ended up in the Chattahoochee.

“We may never be able to tell you how he got into the river,” Major Michael O’Connor of the Atlanta Police told reporters during a press conference.

A long search comes to an end

Back in February, CDC colleagues told authorities that Cunningham complained that he was feeling ill and so he left work early.

But no one heard from him after that. For two days after he left work, he didn’t report back to his job at the CDC, and he didn’t get in touch with his family. Eventually, his parents, Terrell and Tia-Juana Cunningham, made the drive from Maryland down to Georgia, where they found Cunningham’s phone, keys, wallet, car and dog.

According to the CDC, Timothy Cunningham worked as a commander in the U.S. Public Health Service. He was part of the response to outbreaks of both Zika and Ebola and was considered “a highly respected member of our CDC family,” according to a CDC spokesperson.