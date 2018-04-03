Black Panther, the superhero flick that has become a cultural phenomenon, continues to break down barriers and set box office records. Nearly two months after its release, according to Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel/Disney film earned an astounding $652.5 million at the U.S. box office and more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film’s global numbers have pushed it past its fellow Disney film Frozen to 10th all-time. Meanwhile its domestic numbers have now surpassed Jurassic World, making it the fourth-highest domestic box office ever — trailing only Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The incredible success of Black Panther has also helped create even more buzz for Marvel’s next major film Avengers: Infinity War, and a Black Panther sequel has already been confirmed by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who said the film’s success demonstrates the power of diverse cinematic representation.

“As Panther has so loudly declared, [representation] can only help you, can only help you tell unique stories, can only help you do things in a new, and unique, and fresh, and exciting way,” Feige said. “If you do that, audiences will notice it, and appreciate it, and support it.”

Judging from the big money numbers, it looks like everyone will be talking about Wakanda, forever.