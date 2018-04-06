Hidden Figures TV series in development at Nat Geo

The series will be based on the 2016 film that starred Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer.

Little Black girls everywhere, listen up!

Nat Geo bringing Hidden Figures to the small screen.

According to Variety, the network is developing a television series based on the 2016 film that starred Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae and highlighted the work done by the Black women mathematicians during the early days of our country’s space program at NASA.

The movie was a huge success, grossing more than $235 million worldwide and was based on the novel by Margot Lee Shetterly. It scored three Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.

It’s highly likely that fans of the film will like the upcoming television series since its being executive produced Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment, who executive produced the big-screen version.

Since the project is still in the early stages of development, no information has been released as of yet, but we can’t help but wonder if any of the amazing actresses from the film would consider reprising their powerful roles for the small screen.

Shetterly is already hard at work on her next project and is currently penning an untitled book set in mid-20th century Baltimore, according to Variety.

Viking told The Associated Press that it had a two-book deal with Shetterly that will continue her quest to tell the stories of African-Americans who have been overlooked by historians. The first book centers on the Murphy family, who owned a leading African-American newspaper in Baltimore, and the Adams family, who were influential philanthropists and investors.

“Shetterly will bring the history of Baltimore to life through the success stories of the Adamses and the Murphys, also showing the contrasting challenges faced by those left behind by redlining, lack of economic opportunity and urban decay,” Viking announced. “In doing so, she will bring new understanding to the history of a city that represents both the upside and the shortcomings of the American dream.”

