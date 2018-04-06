CNN is reporting that East Africa is splitting slowly away from the rest of the continent, and the evidence can be seen in a huge crack that recently appeared in Kenya.

The crack is repoetedly the result of rifts in the Earth’s lithosphere (the crust and upper mantle) that contribute to the movement of tectonic plates.

As the crack grows, more dramatic incidents will occur according to CNN.

So, what will happen when the crack continues to grow?

CNN reports that ventually, the East African Rift Valley, which splits Africa into the Somali and Nubian plates, will grow until the East African region, including the Horn of Africa, becomes its own large island. Once the plates completely split and break apart, the ocean will rush in to fill the gap.

The process of splitting plates takes millions of years, but in the meantime, we are able to see it happening as the rift valley continues to grow, with dramatic evidence in earthquakes and other seismic activity.

So while we won’t be seeing a new African continent in our lifetime, millions of years from now, Somalia and parts of Ethiopia could be on their own separate island, and Africa will be split in two.