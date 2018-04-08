Quincy Jamar Davis will finally be laid to rest.

His body, wrapped in a black garbage bag sealed with duct tape, was found by Virginia State Police in 2015 in the trunk of his mother’s car 11 years after he first disappeared.

Ever since a traffic stop three years ago in which police found his body, Davis has been at the medical examiner’s office as evidence in his mother’s case. Investigators believe that Quincy was around 14 or 15 when he died.

Now, his mother, Tonya Slaton, has been sentenced to eight years in prison, which means that Davis can finally received a proper burial, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Next Thursday, Davis will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery following a memorial held by Hampton Victim Services Unit. Several of Davis’ relatives, including his uncle, Rodney Martin, will be in attendance, CBS News reported.

A years-long disappearance

The last time anyone saw Quincy was in 2004, about the time when he was in seventh grade in Virginia Beach. He was not reported missing.

Then, in June 2015, a Virginia State Police trooper pulled Slaton over and found the remains of her biological son in her trunk.

Slaton was arrested and charged with concealing a body and an investigation was launched into the cause of Quincy’s death. She has since been sentenced for his death.

Slaton had previous run-ins with the law as well and was accused in 2007 of firing four shots through her boyfriend’s front door after losing her temper during an argument. She served less than 4 years of a 15-year sentence.

After Davis’ body spent years hidden away by his mother and then another several years as evidence in the ensuing trial, Davis and his family will finally get some measure of peace.