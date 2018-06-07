WATCH: Dave Chappelle in first trailer for ‘A Star Is Born’ remake

The first official trailer for A Star Is Born has just been released and it features an appearance from Dave Chappelle.

Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut with the remake of the 1937 classic that has already been rebooted twice before. Once, in 1954 in a version that starred Judy Garland and James Mason.

Cooper stars in the film as country singer Jackson Maine alongside Lady Gaga who plays a struggling singer named Ally. Dave Chappelle plays Noodles, a friend and mentor to Maine. Andrew Dice Clay plays a character named Lorenzo and Halsey has a cameo in the film as well.

‘She nailed it’: Dave Chappelle commends Michelle Wolf for ‘speaking truth to power’

“In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.”

Dave Chappelle says Louis C.K. sexual allegation ‘made me laugh’

Cooper’s directorial debut features original songs he wrote as well as offerings from Lady Gaga, Likas Nelson, Mark Ronson, and Jason Isbell and well get to hear Cooper’s singing voice for the first time.

Dave Chappelle drops hilarious truth bombs about Trump voters in Netflix special

Check out the official trailer for A Star Is Born below: