Dave Chappelle says Louis C.K. sexual allegation ‘made me laugh’

Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special, “The Bird Revelation,” in which he defended fellow comedian Louis C.K., who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

C.K. is one of the many entertainment moguls accused of sexual harassment in the wave of accusations as part of the #MeToo movement. Specifically, the comedian was accused of masturbating in front of women.

“I shouldn’t say this, but f–k it, (his) allegations were the only one that made me laugh,” Chappelle said in the Netflix special.

‘Show business is just harder than that’

In particular, Chappelle took aim at the allegations made by Abby Schachner.

Schachner said that C.K. had masturbated while on the phone with her. That experience, she told the New York Times, was “one of the things that discouraged her from pursuing comedy.”

Chappelle blasted Schachner, saying that she could have ended the conversation and that the entertainment industry had seen far worse.

“Show business is just harder than that,” Chappelle said.

He added, “I know that sounds f–ked up, I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him.’ B—h, you don’t know how to hang up a phone? How the f–k are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams?”

In the same special, Chappelle also addressed the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.