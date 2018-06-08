There’s nothing Insecure about Issa Rae anymore.

The star and creator of the HBO hit show is gearing up for its third season to tackle big issues like Black masculinity when it returns with new episodes in August 2018.

Rae spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, about the show’s return and the new territory of topics she plans to explore, but we’ll have to wait it out to find out the specifics.

“I don’t want to give anything away!” Rae said.

“But I love Black masculinity as it relates to Black women. I think that’s something interesting that we haven’t gotten a chance to explore yet — and specifically toxic male Black masculinity as it relates to Black women. I’m trying to find a way to explore that and get a rounded storyline that isn’t preachy.”

Insecure, which was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, has enjoyed ratings success as it tells the story of two Black women and their friendship through the insecurities and awkwardness of real life.

Sisters before misters

Fans can look forward to much more of that sisterhood this season too.

“This season is about adulting in a new way. I think we’ve watched our characters really fumble and fuck up — and in some ways in your 20s you are allowed that — but this season is about not acting like you’re naive anymore or that you don’t know better. So it is about, what does it look like to know better and to do better?”

Rae has entertained audiences with two successful seasons with the hit show, which was adapted from her bestselling book, “The Misadventures Of Awkward Black Girl.”

Rae recently secured a prestigious Peabody Award, giving praise and props to her wildly popular and witty HBO series.

Rae also gave insight on other upcoming projects.

“HBO likes to take their time, and I’m also taking my time with Insecure, so they’re all in different stages” she said.

“None are casting yet. But there’s Him or Her, which is a comedy by Travon Free about a Black bisexual man navigating dating and life. And there’s a show by Angela Flournoy, who’s an author I love, and it’s a ’90s project about a Black family living in L.A. And my next project is one called Sweet Life that I’m co-writing about teens basically living in Black Beverly Hills. It’s kind of like a Black 90210, but not.”

We are here for all of it. Just tell us when to watch and how much popcorn to bring.