Roseanne Barr has soon learned that being racist is an expensive habit.

The disgraced star was spotted in Utah looking disheveled and wiping away crocodile tears now that she could lose more than $3 million as a result of her hit show being cancelled by ABC.

Barr, who was looking distressed, was talking on a cell phone outside of her parent’s Salt Lake City home, reports the Daily Mail.

—VIDEO: Kim Kardashian on why she was skeptical Trump would free Alice Marie Johnson and why she thanks Ivanka—

Barr has to now bear the consequences of sending out nasty, racist tweets aimed at Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett, calling the black woman an “ape.”

You do dirt, you get dirt.

DailyMail.com reports that Barr may not get paid full compensation for her canceled sitcom.

A source claimed that Barr breached her contract obligations with the despicable, racist tweet and ABC execs are planning to block her payments.

It was reported that Barr made $250,000 per episode on the Roseanne show.

And to add insult to injury, the show will likely go on without and a spin-off starring Sara Gilbert, who played Barr’s daughter on Roseanne, is said to be in the works.

ABC likely believes this is the only recourse to shut Barr down since she doubled down and continued attacks on Valerie Jarrett in new tweets.

—Dancing plastic surgery doctor who posted rap videos in operating room loses medical license—

Barr had promised to go leave social media after the firestorm of calling the former Obama advisor “an ape” and she tweeted: “I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused.” But instead, she’s still sharing posts that attack Jarrett, reports Daily Mail.

“You didn’t cause any pain. Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she’ll celebrate,” tweeted one of her supporters.

Barr also shared another tweet that attacked on Tuesday that read:

“Do you not know what VJ has done?” wrote the user, referencing Jarrett. “Her tweet is nothing in comparison. And her tweet wasn’t bullying.”

Barr shared the tweet and replied: “They know not.”