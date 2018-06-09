No joke, Keegan-Michael Key is a married man- again.

The actor-comedian tied the knot Friday with his girlfriend, Hollywood producer and director Elisa Pugliese in a intimate ceremony according to People.com. The 47-year-old Friends From College star shared the news with his more than a half-million followers on Twitter compete with a photo of him giving his new bride a passionate kiss on a street in New York City:



In the pic, Key sports a dashing Paul Smith navy blue suit, while Pugliese is wearing a Prada cream-colored gown paired with white heels and a bouquet designed by Elan Flowers, according to the site.

Pugliese retweeted the photo on her Twitter account, adding “Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day. Sincerely, Mrs. Key.”

The couple received well wishes on the social network from the likes of noted Georgetown professor Michael Eric Dyson, actor Henry Winkler and sportscaster Rich Eisen.

READ MORE: TN man kills younger half-brother over a Honey Bun

Key and Pugliese announced their engagement in November 2017, tweeting “I’m the luckiest man ever!”

The engagement came just days after the Key & Peele star finalized his divorce to Hollywood dialect coach Cynthia Blaise was made public. Key and Blaise were married in 1998 and Key filed for divorce in 2015. As part of the divorce, Key must pay Blaise upwards of $700,000 a year.

Last year, a beaming Key told Entertainment Tonight that Pugliese “produces everything. She produces my life and my career! It’s amazing.”

READ MORE: Golden State Warriors easily sweep Cleveland to win fourth NBA Championship

He also told ET that even though they are business partners, they know how to separate that side to enjoy each other.

“We find time to take definitive moments that are personal to use and have nothing to do with work. But we enjoy work so much,” he said. “And I love her and she loves me.”