Actor Robert De Niro exercised his free speech in an epic way and cursed out President Donald Trump during the Tony Awards Sunday night

And he received a standing ovation.

“I’m gonna say one thing: f— Trump!” he said as US censors bleeped out his expletives targeting the president. “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f— Trump!”

The NY Daily News reports that the audience roared with applause and stood up in support of De Niro’s profanity-laced tirade. At home viewers didn’t heard the curse words but other regions around the world reported that the profanity wasn’t censored.

De Niro was on stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen.

“Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else,” said De Niro. “Even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote. Always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency, integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now.”

De Niro has been a big critic of the Trump administration but he’s not alone as more Hollywood heavyweights become more vocal of the President’s tyrannical reign and he’s appeared on Saturday Night Live several times, playing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and making fun of him.

Playwright Tony Kushner also shared De Niro’s dismay of Trump saying it was a “the Hitler mistake” that put a “borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House. He applauded De Niro.

“Good for him. I mean, it’s Robert De Niro. Who’s gonna argue with him?” he said.

The 74-year-old De Niro criticized Trump just last week, calling him a “mean-spirited, soulless, immoral, amoral, abusive con-artist son of a b—h” at the Rosemary Breslin American Writer Award ceremony in New York.

Actress Noma Dumezweni, who plays stars as Hermione in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” also had a few choice words for Trump too.

“We, all as human beings, are fighting to be connected. If you’re not seen and not heard, that’s where dangerous stuff happens. That’s where people under the radar do very cruel things,” she said.