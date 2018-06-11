The royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going on tour and will visit some fascinating places, Kensington Palace announced.

On the royal tour menu for the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is a visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand, reports PEOPLE.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn,” reads the announcement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ respective governments. The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.”

Meghan is stepping into her royal duties and has a few solo commitments visiting the 53 U.K nations connected to the Commonwealth, PEOPLE reports.

“The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand,” Ingrid Seward, author of the recent biography of the Queen and Prince Philip, My Husband & I, recently told PEOPLE.

“It’s all about the monarchy. She can’t expect Meghan to know everything without being shown.”

“She doesn’t want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing,” added Seward. “I’m sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days.”

On Thursday Meghan plans to visit Chester, which is about 165 miles northwest of London. In the Fall, she will be in Sydney with Harry for his Invictus Games Oct. 20-27.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just returned from their honeymoon in Namibia.

It seems that Prince Harry and Markle chose an African destination because the continent is a place they hold close to the heart.

“We met once and then twice, back-to-back, two dates in London, last July,” Harry said in an interview last month with the BBC. “I think about three, maybe four weeks later, I managed to persuade her to come join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars. We spent five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.”