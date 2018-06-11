Kim Kardashian-West and husband Kanye West were all smiles and feeling very competitive as they feuded with the Kardashian-Jenner family members on Sunday night’s Celebrity Family Feud.

And the survey said that Kim’s big booty was not one of the things that causes stuff to get knocked over and no most people don’t believe they are a 10 compared to the people they work with, like Kardashian does, reports Daily Mail.

Kardashian’s funny answers didn’t earn her any points on the board but it did make Steve Harvey choke so much that he had to stop the clock and have producers restart it.

“On a scale of one to 10, how sexy are you compared to the people you work with,” Harvey asked Kardashian during the Fast money round.

“A ten,” she answered confidently. That’s when Harvey couldn’t contain himself from laughing at Kardashian’s very honest answer.

Honesty wasn’t the best policy in this case. It earned Kardashian a zero on the board though. But she ultimately did win overall.

While the West side actually lost to the Kardashian/Jenners side and wasn’t supposed to play the Fast round, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner allowed Kim and West to play since they claimed to be huge fans of the show and said it was a dream come true to play.

The 37-year-old reality star and her rapper husband ultimately won $25,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in the fast round. West said he was a 10 too when asked how sexy he was compared to co-workers. But then he said a 5 instead, which actually was the top answer.

These two kids are just too sexy for themselves, right?

The fun didn’t stop there. Earlier before the final Fast Round, a very pregnant Khloe was living up to the show’s name. When Khloe and Kim approached the podium, Kim extended her hand the 33-year-old refused to shake it saying:

“Nope. Not here Kim. Not today Kim,” making the feud the real deal.

On West’s team were his cousins Jalil Pereza, Ricky Anderson, and Kim Wallace.

On the other team was Kris Jenner, mom Mary Jo Campbell, 83, Kendal Jenner, 22 Khloe and cousin CiCi Bussey, and close friend Jonathan Cheban.