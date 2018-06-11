Getting your pizza hot and fresh apparently wasn’t a concern for one Domino’s employee who has now been fired after hurling a racial slur at a black customer who complained of slow service.

According to Bossip, Marlon Robinson had been waiting for his pizza for more than two hours and complained to the staff at the Pembroke Pines, Florida pizza joint. He flipped out his cell phone and recorded a tense interaction with an employee.

“You’re the manager, I’m the customer. Act accordingly,” says Robinson in the video.

The pissed off employee didn’t think the customer was right and called Robinson a “n***r” before chucking his boxes of pizza to the floor on May 5.

Robinson has hired an attorney.

“I don’t want to be silent about something that — you know, I’m a 36-year-old man,” said Robinson to WSVN.

“I’ve lived in this community over 25 years, and I don’t think that the kids after me who maybe look like me or act like me or talk like me should have to deal with this whenever they go somewhere and not be heard.”

Domino’s quickly fired the employee after the incident and issued this statement.

“The team at Domino’s is mortified by the behavior of the employee, who has been terminated. Behavior such as that has no place in our brand. We are sincerely sorry that this occurred.”

Last month, a shocking video surfaced showing a white manager of a Plano, Texas, restaurant making a blatant attempt to kick out a Black couple after they refused to give up their seat to a white customer.

The unsettling video showing a restaurant manager at Sambuca 360 yelling at Johnny Wimbrey, a popular motivational speaker who has appeared on The Steve Harvey Show, as he sat with his wife to have dinner and drinks at the Plano Texas location.

What’s even more disturbing is that according to WFAA, Wimbrey and his wife were already seated, had been given menus, and were about to order when the manager strolled over and demanded that they move their seat for the white regular.