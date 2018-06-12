Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, had a ‘makidada’ moment and bonded over yoga and kumquats weeks before the royal wedding, reports the Daily Mail.

Can you just imagine how giddy Ragland must have been connecting with the entertainment mogul at her $88 million ‘Promised Land’ mansion in Santa Barbara?

Ragland, Meghan Markel’s ultra cool mom and yoga instructor reportedly spent the afternoon with Winfrey and left the mansion loaded down with lots of gifts.

“The story was that Meghan’s mom had come to my house and she left laden with gifts,” Winfrey shared.

“You know what the gifts were? First of all, she’s great at yoga, so I said, ‘Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.’ So, one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch.”

We’re pretty sure Ragland secured some extra special treats from Momma O in those bags.

Winfrey spoke to ET about her new show Love Is and dished about her six-hour date with Ragland.

The two also ate kumquats from Winfrey’s sprawling garden.

“She said, ‘I love kumquats,’ and I said, ‘I have a kumquat tree!’” Oprah detailed.

For those who think the meeting was a stunt for Winfrey to get first dibs on a Ragland tell-all interview, Winfrey says it’s not true.

“For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I’m trying to bribe her for an interview — they were kumquats,” Winfrey said. “If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!”

Winfrey was one of the special invited guests at the wedding of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But now that the royal wedding is over, who will get the first interview with Ragland?

Ragland, a yoga instructor and social worker who lives in Los Angeles, has kept her silence until now, there is speculation that this might soon end. It was rumored that Winfrey would be interviewing Ragland but there’s been no official word.

If this rumor is true, Ragland would become the first member of the Royal family to have granted such an interview since Sarah Ferguson.

After giving up her precious kumquats, I think Winfrey would be offended if she didn’t get first dibs, don’t you?