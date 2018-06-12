There’s a pecking order when it comes to the pomp and circumstance of the royals’ official Trooping the Colour ceremony, and that means where Meghan Markle stands isn’t prominently visible.

Meghan Markle—the new Duchess of Sussex—and Prince Harry are apparently supposed to step back a bit on a balcony to allow for Prince William and Kate Middleton to be in a more forward position. But that’s how things roll in the royal kingdom—in that order.

“She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there’s a pecking order,” Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, tells PEOPLE.

“There was no slight intended, but William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife.”

Translation: Let’s save the best for last.

“[Meghan] was still in a good position,” adds Little. “She was central rather than the alternative of being in the front row and along the balcony to the left or right.”

No matter where she stands, Meghan Markle surely has a seat at the table as the newest royal.

The royal couple have been out making their rounds and they’ll be going on tour. On the royal tour menu for the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is a visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand, reports PEOPLE.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn,” reads the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ respective governments. The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.”