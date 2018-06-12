While some moms may cringe at the idea of talking about their most intimate sexual pleasures with their kids, Jada Pinkett Smith had no qualms about telling 17-year-old Willow about her addiction to orgasms.

Yeah, that part.

According to PEOPLE, on the most recent episode of Pinkett-Smith’s tell every bit of your business Red Table Talk show, she opened way up to her daughter Willow, 64-year-old mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow’s best friend about how she pleasured herself and used sex toys so much that it became a rampant addiction.

—Woman whose baby was kidnapped as infant says daughter must choose between two moms ‘She has to pick one of us’—

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Pinkett-Smith said.

“Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.”

“I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day,’” she revealed.

Well alrighty then!

Pinkett-Smith’s mom Banfield on the other hand is old-school and admitted she was well into adulthood before her friends suggested that she get jiggy with trying out some sex toys.

But it was Pinkett-Smith’s grandmother who taught her about pleasuring herself.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” the Girls Trip star, 46, said.

“She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”

Willow’s friend Telana Lynum, 21, admitted she had never tried sex toys but now she wanted to. Willow was more guarded and only admitted to talked openly with her bestie about braiding her vagina hair and creating new vagina hairstyles.

You can watch the TMI episode here!

—Air Force investigates white woman bragging about going ‘n—-r hunting’ in viral video