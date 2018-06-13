It seems that the well has run so dry for washed up convicted comedian Bill Cosby, that reports are saying Camille Cosby is filing for divorce.

According to Radar Online, Cosby’s 74-year-old wife, who has stood faithfully by her man as Cosby fought and lost the sexual assault case, has now moved out of their Pennsylvania home to their Massachusetts residence.

Cosby is not allowed to leave the state.

The 80-year-old ailing Cosby has reportedly been pleading for Camille to come home. But Camille allegedly packed her belongings and took her personal chef and house manager and headed for the hills.

“She even took the staff with her!” an insider told Radar. “He literally is home alone.”

That’s surprising given that Camille went off and issued a lengthy 800-word statement defending her husband after the conviction. She compared Cosby’s accusers to Emmett Till‘s accuser, chastised the media, and called the district attorney office’s campaign “unethical.”

“This is mob justice, not real justice,” she wrote.

She even sparred with former Cosby kid, Keshia Knight Pulliam and allegedly got mad at her for refusing to write a letter of support to the court ahead of Cosby’s sentencing. Pulliam once supported her former TV dad and accompanied him to court.

Bill Cosby is now a convicted sex offender, He was found guilty in the case ofAndrea Constand and will be sentenced for the three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Those charges come with a 5-to-10-year prison sentence and a $25,000 fine.

Her husband’s conviction is the latest in a series of devestating blows including the loss of her daughter Ensa Cosby back in February due to complications from kidney failure.

The famous couple also suffered the loss of their son Ennis Cosby who was murdered in 1997.