Kim Kardashian West is reportedly headed to Memphis to finally have a face-to-face meeting with Alice Marie Johnson, the Black grandmother she lobbied Trump to have released from prison.

Thanks to social media, a Mic video interview with Johnson appeared in Kardashian’s feed and she says was compelled to act on the behalf of the 63-year-old grandmother was in prison for the last two decades.

Kardashian was the first person to tell Johnson that she was getting released. (In that case, we’re sure glad she didn’t tweet it out first.)

During an interview with mic.com, Kardashian revealed how Johnson’s story touched her when she learned about her plight on Twitter.

“It’s funny because people will just hear something and not understand, ‘What does Kim have to do with prison reform?’ Seven months ago I saw a story on Twitter and it was about a great-grandmother that just tugged at my heart and it was just that simple connection.

“If it takes me to go and talk to the highest person in power, the only person that can make this happen, which is President Trump, then I will definitely do that.”

Kardashian took to Twitter to express her excitement about President Trump commuting the sentence of Johnson, who had already served 21 years of a life sentence for conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. It was Johnson’s first offense.

“Best news ever!” Kardashian tweeted with praying hands emojis in the wake of the pardon news.

She continued in a second tweet, “So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance.”

Kim Kardashian and Alice Marie Johnson are reportedly scheduled to appear on the Today Show together tomorrow for a joint interview.