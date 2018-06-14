After taking a lot of heat for a distasteful photo beheading President Trump, comedian Kathy Griffin is not done with her sharp criticisms and this time she takes aim at fellow stand-up, Kevin Hart.

Griffin who is working her way back into the good comedic graces, says that her comedic peer doesn’t have much heart when he comes to keeping it real about the antics of President Donald Trump, reports the USAToday.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin said. “And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian dishes on Alice Johnson’s release on the Today Show

“I personally think that’s a p*ssy move because he’s a Black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will,” she said about Hart not speaking up about Trump on stage. The Irresponsible Tour comedian is known for not infusing politics into his comedic set on stage.

Griffin still has hurt feelings over the controversy that has been following her ever since she posed for that infamous photo of her holding what looked like the bloody, severed head of Donald Trump. After the controversy Griffin couldn’t find work and broke down in tears and claimed that Trump “broke me.”

READ MORE: Drake kinda addresses alleged baby mama drama in new Degrassi inspired “I’m Upset” video

Griffin claimed that she was just parodying Trump and his infamously saying of journalist Megyn Kelly that “she had blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Hart took a light stab at Griffin, during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” last summer.

“You’re just looking at comics being comics,” he said of Griffin. “We always take risks, but sometimes it can be distasteful.”

Kathy girl, let it go.