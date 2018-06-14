Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes may be used to fighting her co-stars on camera, but now it’s her husband, Gregg, who has a long battle ahead after revealing that he has cancer.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian heads to Memphis for interview with Alice Marie Johnson—

The 50-year-old NeNe announced on social media that her 63-year-old husband is in the fight of his life. In a photo posted by NeNe, Gregg is sitting in a chair with arms and legs crossed next to a computer screen with the word “Cancer” crossed out with a bold red line.

A barrage of support for the reality star and her husband started pouring in on social media from supporters.

“Stay strong Greg we love you may God cover you and construct a border of protection over you in Jesus name. I declare you delivered,” wrote user @naseberry4430.

Said user @lv2120Lord:

“Have Mercy! You two are amazing TOGETHER ,and Blessed to have found True Love NeNe that same Love will be the key in his recovery, @neneleakes it really sadden me to hear about your husband seem like such a kind hearted person. Am sure Greg will remind positive NeNe keep the smiles and laughter up , I’m praying for him and the family you have my prayers my love. I Love you both ,God Bless All.”

While NeNe once reported before that Gregg was hospitalized this is the first time she revealed his diagnosis.

In May Gregg spent 15 days in the hospital and before that he was hospitalized for a “dangerously low” heart rate.

READ MORE: Married To Medicine’ star Quad Webb Lunceford’s soon-to-be ex demands alimony in divorce—

Gregg is definitely the calm to NeNe’s stormy personality. We certainly hope he pulls through!