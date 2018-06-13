New details are emerging about BRAVO reality star Quad Webb-Lunceford and her estranged husband Gregory Lunceford’s impending divorce.

According to theJasmineBRAND, news of the couple’s divorce first broke when the Married to Medicine star accused her husband of cruel treatment and adultery, which he has denied. Court documents showed that the couple tied the knot on July 28, 2012, but separated back in April 2018.

In newly obtained court documents, Lunceford admits to an “irretrievably broken” marriage while maintaining that he never cheated on his wife throughout their six-year marriage.

In part, the document reads: “Respondent further denies that he is guilty of adultery committed after the marriage between the parties … Respondent is “entitled to an award of periodic and rehabilitative spousal support.”

Previously, Lunceford has accused his wife of moving “pre-marital property from the marital residence” on or around May 14 without his knowledge or consent. He went to claim that Webb-Lunceford took furniture, a washer and dryer, a dining room set, light fixtures and two TVs.

The reality TV star’s estranged husband wanted to be reimbursed for “all the costs associated with him filing court documents over the incident,” according to theJasmineBRAND.

On Monday, Quad finally confirmed their divorce during an episode of her talk show, Sister Circle Live.

“I talked a little about me filing for divorce and me choosing not to be in a state of depression and choosing to be a victor,” she told the other ladies. “A lot of times we put ourselves in suffrage and bondage, for what? Because we feel that we need to be loyal to this person or situation even though it’s not right? I just choose to not fall victim to that.”

Seems like things are getting messy between these two very quickly.