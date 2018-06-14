After a video surfaced of a group of unruly, off-duty New York City firefighters engaged in a bar brawl and having a drunken fit, the New York City Police Department internal affairs department is now investigating why officers did not arrest any of the individuals involved.

It appears that the firefighters engaged in what is being described as a wild bar brawl at Billy’s Bar near Yankee Stadium, after an unidentified individual yelled a racial slur at a black firefighter the NY Daily News reports.

READ MORE: Former Vivint Solar employee claims co-workers used racial slurs and created clubhouse for “Whites Only”

Sources report that the men were yelling obscenities, walking wobbly and throwing punches left and right.

The NYPD’s internal affairs division got wind of the video of the bar fight and viewed on video that a firefighter even pushed a police officer.

The melee involved firefighters from the Bronx’s Rescue Company 3 on one side, and firefighters from Ladder Company 49 and Engine Company 68 in Highbridge.

According to reports the fight carried over from an event earlier in the day at FDNY’s medal day ceremony when a white firefighter hurled the word “n*gger” at the black firefighter.

“A lot of guys at the precinct didn’t know why no arrests were made,” a source said. “These guys get drunk at a bar and start fighting like savages, and nothing happens to them.”

Several firefighters allegedly drove away from the scene drunk.

“They should have arrested them, just because some got in their cars and drove away. They could have been drunk driving,” the source said.

An NYPD spokesman said the department is still investigating and plan to interview all parties involved today.

“There are no formal complaints on file and the NYPD is currently looking into the incident,” Sgt. Brendan Ryan, an NYPD spokesman said.

The Fire Department of New York City is the country’s largest— and likely also the most controversial. For years, they’ve received complaints of racism and discrimination within the ranks.

READ MORE: Golden State Warriors spent $500K worth of booze on their victory parade

Just last month Rashan Hassan, a black man, who has been a FDNY firefighter for over 12 years, sued the department for discrimination and false accusations as part of a civil rights lawsuit he filed.

Hassan says that he spent years enduring hurtful behavior, and the one time he decided he had enough, the department had him arrested on false allegations. He faces a misdemeanor aggravated harassment charge.