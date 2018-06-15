Controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has finally finished revising his 2013 master’s thesis on US security after being accused of plagiarizing sections of his paper.

Clarke, who received his master’s in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School in California, has made significant changes to his work, according to CNN. The network reported last year that in Clarke’s thesis, “Making U.S. security and privacy rights compatible,” he failed to properly attribute his sources ranging from the ACLU and former President George W. Bush at least 47 times.

Clarke had apparently lifted language from sources and credits them with a footnote, CNN said, but didn’t indicate with quotation marks words he took verbatim. Clarke, who is noted for his critical comments calling Black Lives Matter a hate group and for being temporarily blocked on Twitter for making violent tweets earlier this year. He is currently an advisor for America First Policies, a group that supports President Donald Trump after resigning as Milwaukee’s sheriff last year.

Clarke began revising his thesis last May after the initial CNN report and he had five months to finish. But in a series of documents and emails obtained by the network, it took an additional five months as Clarke asked for several extensions.

“I am truly at their mercy and doing the best I can, but it is taking a lot of time,” Clarke said in an email in January asking for more time.

On March 30, Clarke received a congratulatory email after his thesis was reapproved.

