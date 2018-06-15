A woman’s claim that Chris Brown beat her was believable enough for a judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the singer, reports US Magazine.

The 29-year-old has is required to stay 100 yards away from Cassandra, the accuser who says she met the Freak Friday singer at a party, according to docs obtained by Radar Online.

“He follows me and he stalks me,” Cassandra wrote in the docs. “He’s hitting me.”

This court battle is the latest legal issue with the embattled singer who is also being sued by another woman who claimed she was raped at his home by his friends during drug-filled party.

According to TMZ, Gloria Allred is representing the accuser who is referred to as “Jane Doe” in court documents filed Monday that allege she was assaulted, raped, and forced to perform oral sex on two of Chris Brown’s friends during a wild party at his home in California.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, told TMZ that Allred tried to get $17 million from his client and is adamant that the allegations are a shameless attempt at getting cash.

“In another era, we might have called this a shakedown,” Geragos said. “None of these allegations are true. Nobody has done anything with this… there’s no case here. Chris is a target.”

Brown’s past don’t help his case either.

In 2009, he was arrested and charged for beating singer Rihanna. He pled guilty to felony assault and served nearly five years of probation.

Another ex, Karrueche Tran, received a five-year restraining order against Brown after he allegedly sent her threatening texts.

As these abuse claims against Brown mount up, a petition demanding that RCA records drop Chris Brown from the label has garnered more than 52,000 signatures of its 55,000 goal.

The Care2 petition was started in March after a photo surfaced with Brown’s hands around a woman’s neck.