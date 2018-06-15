TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

Georgia police officer Taylor Saulters made headlines when he was fired for intentionally hitting a fleeing suspect with his car. And then a neighboring county quickly hired him.

Now protestors have decided it’s time to take action.

Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office brought officer Saulters on board after he was fired from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for hitting Timmy Patmon with his police cruiser, reports WSBTV.

At first the Athens- Clarke police chief Scott Freeman said that Saulters’ actions went against policy and his termination was the only recourse.

“The Internal Affairs review found that he had used excessive force in this specific case, because it is not in our protocol to strike individuals in this manner,” Freeman said.

But then a secret recording was leaked with Freeman saying that Saulters didn’t intentionally hit Patmon, which led organizer Antwon Stephens to believe the two departments were colluding to help Saulters keep a job.

“That’s part of the problem that the police chief actually said that he was going around acting like he was this savior that he fired him because he believed he did it and all of a sudden the recording comes out and it’s a different story so many people in Athens Clarke County are mad right now,” Stephens said.

Sheriff David Gabriel hired Saulters just two days after he was fired.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this was a good decision. He will serve this county very well,” Gabriel said.

Patmon reportedly ran from police because he was on probation and held felony warrants, but his mother said officers had no right to use their cruiser as a weapon and crash into her son.

Saulters has already settled into his new position.

Gabriel claims he received cards of thanks from community members for hiring Saulters.

“Everybody commented on how professional, how great a job he did and that’s what we want people who are going to jump in and serve this community equally,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel also said he believes Stephens is just trying to make a name for himself by protesting.

When pursuing Patmon, Saulters hit a curb and flattened the tire of his car before swerving his cruiser and careening into Patmon.

Gabriel defended the maneuver.

“I know the technique he was trying to use. It’s very common. It’s been used for decades nobody is saying that which I think is somewhat of an issue. I don’t want to judge Chief Freeman and his decision, that is his decision that he made and he stands behind it. What I will say, is that I don’t think it was intentional. I think Chief Freeman has said as much to his people. My concern with that, if it’s not intentional, it’s not a use of force. You can’t unintentionally use force. Use of force is a decision you make to use a certain amount of force to create a certain result,” Gabriel said.

Patmon’s mother, Tammy Brown-Patmon said after Saulters was fired: “I am relieved that he fired. Justice was served.”