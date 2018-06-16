The younger brother of Sacramento Kings power forward Zach Randolph died early Saturday in a shooting outside an Indiana barbecue restaurant, the New York Daily News reports.

The shooting occurred near Hop’s Blues Room in downtown, Marion, about 5 a.m., according to TV station WTHR.

An officer heard the shots, rushed to the scene and found Roger Randolph on the ground between two cars in a parking lot, the News reported. Authorities pronounced the younger Randolph dead at the scene.

Photos released on Twitter by WTHR photo journalist Joe Fenton showed onlookers at the scene, some arm-in-arm, some hugging.

#Breaking Marion PD on scene of homicide outside bar. Officers tell us Roger Randolph, brother of NBA star Zach Randolph, was shot around 5am this morning. @WTHRcom @AnnaWTHR @AlyssaRaymond pic.twitter.com/VuEnji4mAs — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) June 16, 2018

“Emotions are running high, as many family and friends are showing up at the scene,” Fenton tweeted.

Authorities did not reveal what may have led to the shooting, but they said they do not believe it was a random act, according to the Daily News.

The NBA star’s younger brother reportedly was no stranger to the law.

In 2005, he was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a nightclub shooting that left three people wounded, the News writes.

Zach Randolph was with his younger brother at the time and was questioned but not charged, according to the News.

The 36-year-old basketball star has played for the New York Knicks, the Kings and three other NBA teams in his 17-year career.

Anna Carerra, reporter at WTHR, tweeted Saturday morning that friends and family of the Randolphs are demanding justice because “dozens” were at the bar when the shooting took place.

“They’re asking them to do the right thing: come forward with info,” she tweeted.

The tragedy was not the first for the family in recent years. Randolph’s mother, Mae, died in 2016 on Thanksgiving day. The athlete missed seven games before returning to play, according to Bleacher Report.

Randolph is a native of Marion.