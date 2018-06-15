The Washington, D.C. police officer who shot and killed Terrence Sterling, an unarmed motorcyclist in 2016, lost his appeal to keep his job and will be terminated, the city’s top cop said Friday.

Officer Brian Trainer’s last day on the job will be on June 22, according to reports after Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham denied his appeal. The decision comes about a month after a police trial board recommended firing Trainer, who argued that the panel unfairly judged his case.

Trainer fatally shot Sterling on September 11, 2016 after Sterling’s motorcycle hit the police cruiser Trainer and another officer were riding in. Trainer said he shot Sterling because the motorcyclist injured his knee after the bike rammed the door of his cruiser.

But a witness at the scene testified that’s not what happened and an investigation said Trainer’s knee injury was more consistent with him being on the ground giving CPR to Sterling after the shooting.

Police said late last year that the shooting was unjustified and recommended Trainer be fired. In February, Sterling’s family reached a legal settlement with D.C. city government for $3.5 million.

