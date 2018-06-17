A St. Louis man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend after she refused to lend him $36, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

On Wednesday morning, Brian Clay asked his longtime girlfriend Loreal Goode for a ride to a nearby pawnshop. He also asked to borrow $36 to retrieve a TV, police said.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Goode told Clay she couldn’t give him the money because she had bills to pay. Clay allegedly then asked Goode to pull into a Family Dollar parking lot, pulled out a gun and put it to the back of her head. Goode’s 14-year-old daughter was also in the car.

What happened next is absolutely horrifying: Clay allegedly pulled the trigger and shot Goode in the head. Horrified, Goode’s daughter fled the car. Clay then dumped Goode’s body out of the vehicle and drove off.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this,” said the victim’s mother Joann Goode. “She didn’t deserve to go out like this.”

Police used the vehicle’s GPS tracking system to find out Clay’s location. On Thursday, Clay was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and a handful of other charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Clay was convicted of robbery and assault in 1995.

“I want people to know they have to be careful who they are dating,” said Joann Goode. “You need to know their whole background because I would never think he would take my daughter’s life like that. I never thought he would do something like this.”

Loreal Goode’s daughter, Noel, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her mother’s funeral expenses. The family is asking for $10,000, but they’ve only raised $1,400 as of Sunday, June 17.