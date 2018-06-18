Amandla Stenberg is feeling confident and comfortable enough to now proclaim proudly that she’s “out” and credits Ellen DeGeneres with helping her find the courage to embrace her sexuality, reports Yahoo.

The 19-year-old who has been a champion for the social justice and youth issues, was interviewed by Wonderland magazine and announced on Instagram:

“OUT & PROUD,” she wrote. “So happy to say the words Yep, I’m Gay in official print.”

“Interviewed for @wonderland by someone I stan infinitely – the fiercest garbagio pop queen @kingprincess69. Thank you to KP for providing me with such a safe space to come out. We talk about gay sobbing, first encounters with lesbian masturbation, queer icons, Toni Morrison, disillusionment as a critical step, the art I’ve been working on, and the films that I have coming out this year.”

The Hunger Games star said DeGeneres’ Time magazine cover with the words, “Yep, I’m Gay,” is what gave her the inspiration to come out during the Wonderland magazine interview.

Previously, Stenberg identified herself as bisexual and then pansexual. A few years ago, she wrote:

“It’s a really, really hard thing to be silenced and it’s deeply bruising to fight against your identity and to mold yourselves into shapes that you just shouldn’t be in,” she said in a clip online.

“As someone who identifies as a black bisexual woman, I’ve been through it and it hurts and it’s awkward and it’s uncomfortable.”

We’re glad Stenberg is walking in her truth now.