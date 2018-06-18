What Steve Bannon is not gonna do is use Dr. Martin Luther King’s Jr’s name in vain.

But the fired White House Chief Strategist tried it when he said Dr. King would be “proud” of what President Donald Trump has done so far for African Americans, reports WSBTV.

—Kim Kardashian tweets about man on death row that five judges say is innocent—

“Martin Luther King … he would be proud of what Donald Trump has done for [the] black and Hispanic working class, OK?” Bannon told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview Sunday.

Pump your breaks, Bannon.

Dr. Bernice King tore into him about misusing and mischaracterizing her father, the legendary civil right leader.

“Bannon’s comments are like feeding someone empty calories, in that they don’t convey a comprehensive view of #MLK as a global humanitarian who cared about the well-being of all people,” King said.

She continued saying Dr. King “would be extremely disturbed by the climate created by leaders” as it has “emboldened people to easily express and demonstrate cruelty, predominantly toward people of color and immigrants.”

King is speaking of the recent immigrants who are being detained in cruel conditions at the US/Mexican borders. There’s been a public outcry about the conditions of the holding facilities in Texas, especially for the children who have been separated from their parents and forced to live in the make-shift homes.

Bannon tried to defend Trump policy that many call racist saying:

“His economic nationalism doesn’t care about your race, your religion, your gender, your sexual preference. Here’s what it cares about, that you’re citizens of the United States of America. We have all-time low unemployment among blacks in this country and 20-year low among Hispanics. The black working class and Hispanic working class are now getting the benefits of border security and economic nationalism.”

—Trump supporter disrupts Robert De Niro musical with flag message—

“This illegal immigration, the people that [are] hurt the most are the Hispanic and black working class. It suppresses their wages; it destroys their healthcare; it destroys their school systems.”

King said unlike the current administration, her father “was an activist for the civil rights of Black people in America, but he was also an activist for human rights.” And he certainly wouldn’t “pit one group against one another in the struggle for justice.”

So, there you have it!