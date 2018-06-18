Kim Kardashian was the catalyst that helped Alice Marie Johnson get her prison sentence commuted, and now the reality star is on to the next case and wants justice for a death row inmate.

Kardashian took to Twitter on Saturday to tweet about Kevin Cooper, who was convicted of killing four people including two 10-year-olds, reports the Daily Mail. But Cooper, who has been on death row for 33 years and will die of legal injection without intervention, maintains his innocence.

The 1983 case centers around the brutal slaying of Douglas and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica, and 10-year-old Chris Hughes, who was staying at their house in the Los Angeles suburb of Chino Hills.

Their eight-year-old son Josh was the only survivor.

Witnesses told investigators they saw three white men driving a station wagon, believed to be the family car, away from the home—but police focused on Cooper who had escaped from prison and was reportedly nearby when the murders occurred.

The defense claims that Cooper was set up with planted evidence and they are calling for the DNA to be re-tested.

Cooper’s legal team is fighting to have his case re-examined and they’ve had a few successes and setbacks. In 2014, three hours and 20 minutes before he was set to be executed, David Alexander helped to stop the order of death. Also, five judges are said to believe that Cooper is innocent.

Governor Jerry Brown hasn’t been willing to review the case and that’s where Kardashian comes in.

She tweeted at the governor asking for the DNA to be tested.

Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper? https://t.co/RyDDOd9kEi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2018

“All we’re asking for is testing, [we’re] not rushing to demand release,” Alexander told DailyMail.com on Saturday.

“It is inexplicable to everyone who is familiar with the case why Governor Brown will not order the retesting be done,” Alexander said.

“It is not a complicated case—it is a case with lots of instances of law enforcement misconduct.

Cooper, he said, would be “happy to speak or meet with Ms Kardashian.”

“I think support from any people who are interested in justice is important,” he said.

“I don’t know her from Adam, but I believe her speaking out and gathering other people in Hollywood to speak out, or anyone who is interested in criminal justice – speaking out and telling this Governor to have moral leadership – to have courage – to be better than his best excuses – [is a positive thing].”