A Trump supporter tried to make his mark by protesting at a Robert De Niro-directed musical but instead got his tail kicked out of “A Bronx Tale.”

An audience member on Saturday took a pic of the protester who stood up during the curtain call and waved a “Keep America Great!” flag toward the crowd, reports the NY Post.

—VIDEO: Doctor suspended after dad records her mocking and cursing at his son who collapsed at basketball practice—

“The times we live in,” tweeted audience member Joe Del Vicario.

“At the end of [the performance], a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has,” Del Vicario explained. “He was escorted shortly after.”

De Niro who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s policies and has even appeared on Saturday Night Live in skits making fun of Trump.

When cast members went on stage for the final curtain call, the man launched into his Broadway protest by unfurling a “TRUMP 2020” flag

Last week, Robert De Niro made headlines by exercising his free speech in an epic way and cursed out President Donald Trump during the Tony Awards.

And he received a standing ovation.

“I’m gonna say one thing: f— Trump!” he said as US censors bleeped out his expletives targeting the president. “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f— Trump!”

—Family of former NFL player charged with rape and kidnapping says truth will come out—

Brian Strumwasser, a hair department supervisor on “A Bronx Tale” voiced his discontent on Instagram.

“Whoever the low life scum bag who thinks it’s ok to post their political views at a Broadway show and disrespect everyone there who paid to watch a show that is ALL ABOUT INCLUSION was thankfully removed from the theater Saturday night,” Strumwasser wrote Sunday on Instagam.

“Robert De Niro is one of our directors and has started in the movie and was able to make 6000 people roar and cheer @thetonyawards for saying ‘F*CK TRUMP,’” Strumwasser added. “If @realdonaldtrump wants to visit @bronxtalemusical maybe he himself will learn what racism is and how we deal with it. #f–ktrump…#dontf–kwiththebronx.”