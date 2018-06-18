The family of former NFL player Kellen Winslow are standing by him after he was charged with rape and kidnapping last week

And now his family is speaking out in his defense.

“On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process,” the 34-year-old’s father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr., and wife Janelle said in a joint statement released on Friday.

“We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out.”

The Former NFL player who said he was house hunting and arrested without cause, now faces a slew of charges that include allegedly raping elderly women, misconduct, kidnapping and burglary, sodomy and indecent exposure.

The charges are connected with the burglary charges leveled against the former player last week. Winslow was allegedly walking into a home in a Southern California mobile home park when a neighbor got suspicious and made a 911 call and reported that the home was being burglarized.

Winslow Jr. has since pleaded not guilty. The rape charges include at least five women from ages 54 to 86 years old. The time period of the rapes reported happened between March and June.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune, police claim Winslow preyed on women who were hitchhiking and then took them to remote locations where assaulted them.

