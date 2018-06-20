XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend, who made claims that the rapper brutally beat her while pregnant, was reportedly chased out of his vigil by angry fans.

Some 300 fans took to the streets to remember the life of the rapper who was gunned down in his vehicle outside of a RIVA Motorsports motorcycle dealership during an attempted robbery. But, according to the Daily Mail, when his ex Geneva Ayala showed up, his fans burned the mementos she left to the rapper and then ushered her out.

—Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida—

“They kicked me out of the vigil. So damn disrespectful. I can’t believe people are that selfish,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

“I wasn’t even there 25 minutes and I literally got pulled away from the memorial. I just wanted to stay. I wasn’t bothering anyone. This is unfair.”

She continued: “THEY BURNED THE S**T I LEFT THEY BURNED WHAT I BROUGHT FOR HIM I’M SO MAD LIKE I’M SCREAMING,” she added.

“I left those things for him. I didn’t bother anyone. I said nothing to no one. I can’t believe they’d do that. How did they let that happen.”

“Why would anyone let that happen, where is the respect? The globe, board, flowers, and candles I brought for him were placed BEHIND THE CAUTION TAPE. AND THEY LET THEM GET THE S**T AND SET IT ALL ON FIRE.”

Ayala had a pending abuse case against the rapper and previously posted pictures of herself with bloodied and bruised eyes while pregnant. Some fans suggested online that she is probably glad he’s gone.

“It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me,” she wrote. “I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did.”

“It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, I’m broken.”

“He would’ve wanted me there,’ she added. ‘I have no f*****g words.”

Police are still investigating the slain’s rapper’s murder.

—Protestors heckle Trump’s DHS head Kirstjen Nielsen driving her out of Mexican restaurant—