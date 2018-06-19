Rapper XXXTentacion was killed on Monday after two-armed gunman rushed his vehicle and unloaded a hail of bullets which ended the 20-year-old’s life, reports Rolling Stone.

The rapper was reportedly leaving a motorcycle dealer alone in Florida when gunshots rang out, TMZ reported. Video footage reportedly showed a black vehicle speeding away from the scene. Video circulated online showing XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy), seated inside of his vehicle, not moving.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating “a developing incident and released this statement:

“BSO homicide detectives said the 20-year-old victim was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4pm when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery.”

Upon hearing about the rapper’s death social media sent out a stream of condolences.

@kanyewest tweeted: “rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.”

Some defended the rapper who had a history of abuse and was facing an upcoming court date for allegedly abusing a pregnant girlfriend.

“He never intentionally went out to hurt people he just had his own demons which caused bad reactions, that makes it a mistake. I’m not saying he didn’t do terrible things but he’s gone now so there’s no point belittling him when it’s only friends and family that will get hurt,” said user @ryanevo1995.

