Former University of Virginia student Martese Johnson and the Virginia Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control have reached a $249,950 settlement in the $3 million lawsuit Johnson filed after his brutal arrest in 2015.

According to a joint statement by lawyers posted to ABC’s website, both sides agreed to settle and avoid uncertainty of expensive and lengthy legal proceedings.

“In the parties’ and ABC’s view, the interests of justice and the long-term interests of the community are best served, not through continued and protracted litigation, but by taking the events as an opportunity to educate the public and foster constructive dialogue between ordinary citizens, law enforcement officers and public officials concerning police and citizen relationships in a diverse community,” the statement explains.

