Dedrick D. Williams was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, reports the Daily News.

XXXTentacion (birth name Jahseh Onfroy) was shot and killed on June 18 in Deerfield Beach, just outside of Miami. The 20-year-old was in his car leaving a motorcycle dealer when two armed suspects approached the rapper and at least one fired shots, according to the Broward Sheriff Department. The suspects then allegedly fled from the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Williams, who is 22, has been charged with first-degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.

The police have not indicated if they are still in search of the other suspect.

READ MORE: Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida

XXXTentacion’s Ex-Girlfriend Chased Out of Vigil

XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend, who made claims that the rapper brutally beat her while pregnant, was reportedly chased out of his vigil by angry fans.

Some 300 fans took to the streets to remember the life of the rapper who was gunned down in his vehicle outside of a RIVA Motorsports motorcycle dealership during an attempted robbery. But, according to the Daily Mail, when his ex Geneva Ayala showed up, his fans burned the mementos she left to the rapper and then ushered her out.

“They kicked me out of the vigil. So damn disrespectful. I can’t believe people are that selfish,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

“I wasn’t even there 25 minutes and I literally got pulled away from the memorial. I just wanted to stay. I wasn’t bothering anyone. This is unfair.”

READ MORE: Judge says the Meek Mill case is not over

She continued: “THEY BURNED THE S**T I LEFT THEY BURNED WHAT I BROUGHT FOR HIM I’M SO MAD LIKE I’M SCREAMING,” she added.

Ayala had a pending abuse case against the rapper and previously posted pictures of herself with bloodied and bruised eyes while pregnant. Some fans suggested online that she is probably glad he’s gone.

“It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me,” she wrote. “I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did.”