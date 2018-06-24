It seems as if on the daily, someone on Fox News says something stupid and/or racist on one of their programs. On Thursday, it was former reality show star-turned-political analyst Rachel Campos-Duffy who started talking crazy when she claimed that the immigration detention centers that are currently housing migrants in large cages are apparently better than housing projects.

Where did she get her info from? An unnamed “African-American.”

“I spoke to some African-Americans who say, ‘Gosh, the conditions of the detention center are better than some of the projects that I grew up in,’” Duffy, who first made her name on The Real World: San Francisco in 1994, said Thursday night during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle.

Put aside, for a second, the comment itself, but when was the last time you heard a Black person say “Gosh”?

The comment quickly went viral on Friday doing everything from pointing out the blatant pandering of racist stereotypes about housing projects to poking fun at the “gosh” to question whether she simply made the statement up to justify putting children in cages.

Duffy, who is of Mexican descent, defended her comment on Friday night in a series of text messages with The New York Times, claiming that she believed the facilities where immigrant children are being detained in enclosures hundreds of miles away from their parents, are safe and secure.

“The centers are not ideal, but they are safe, supervised, and provide three square meals, instruction and other resources,” she wrote. “Those are indeed better conditions than many poor American children have.”

There is no word on whether she would be fine with her children being in those facilities. This is in line with the conservative narrative, which has also compared the detention centers to “summer camps.”

Duffy did not directly address associating the detention camps with Black people and public housing. She said that she based her comment on a recent conversation with one black man, not multiple “African-Americans.”

“I mentioned it because I had just spoke to an African American who complained to me about never seeing this level of media attention about Black kids being separated from their parents and that some of the facilities he saw looked nicer and safer than the projects he grew up in,” she wrote.

Duffy did not go into any detail on when she was concerned about black children being separated from families. She also did not name the alleged “African-American” man that she just happened to talk to before the show.